Taylor Swift's Movie Role, Whitney Port's Prom Guide, and More!

1. Taylor Swift will lend her voice to the new animated film interpretation of Dr. Seuss' The Lorax. [THR]

2. Whitney Port offers style advice on the new Claire's prom site. Play along and you can win free prizes. [Prom Style]

3. You can nab a hot stud! Awesome stud earrings, we mean. [Real Simple]

4. Rachel's latest baby accessory obsession? An Alexander McQueen diaper bag. [The Zoe Report]

5. Kelly Rutherford created cookies inspired by her new QVC handbag collection. Sweet. [People]

6. NBC is casting aspiring designers for a new show named The Fashion Project. Do you have what it takes? [The Cut]