Taylor Swift's Downtown Style Is Completely "Out of the Woods"

We’re not afraid to admit that we too wish Taylor Swift would bestow us with the honor of joining her powerful and star-studded girl squad. So while we wait for her to find us on Instagram and invite us to her next Fourth of July bash, the best we can do is monitor her ethereal summer wardrobe. Yesterday, the 25-year-old pop star took a monumentally short break from her 1989 World Tour and exited her downtown New York City apartment sans the sparkly sequins, body-con jumpsuits, and thigh-high boots she’s been sporting on stage. Instead, the “Bad Blood” singer wore a flouncy lilac lace dress that would be perfect for enjoying a glass of rosé in the park.

Swift paired the frock with a gilded flower-adorned crown and brown Mary Jane–like heels. Not only was her outfit impressive, but Swift also somehow managed to speedily make her way from the Big Apple in the morning to the nation’s capital that same evening for another stadium-packed show. We’re eager to see how her off-stage style evolves through December, when her tour is slated to wrap.

