Taylor Swift's Christmas Music Video Is Full of Adorable Home Videos
Baby Taylor alert.
Taylor Swift is getting into the holiday spirit with a new song and music video — and some adorable home video footage of herself as a child.
Earlier this week, the singer surprised fans by announcing she would be dropping her own version of a Christmas banger. Swift, who grew up on a literal Christmas tree farm, had plenty of fodder for the song, aptly titled "Christmas Tree Farm."
The video is a montage of Swift as a little girl with her family on their farm in Pennsylvania.
There was Baby Taylor in a festive knit hoodie:
Baby Taylor and her curly hair sitting at a Christmas tree, presumably chopped straight from the farm:
And Baby Taylor opening Christmas gifts:
Cute footage, Swifties tuned into what they theorized could be an Easter egg in the video: a possible release date for her next album. One clip from the video is timestamped November 23, 1989. But, as a fan noted, Swift wasn't born until December — leading them to think the date is a clue.
RELATED: Taylor Swift Reportedly Crossed an Ocean to See Joe Alwyn on Thanksgiving
Of course, she could have just used footage from her parents' videos that predated her birth, but it wouldn't be a Taylor Swift drop without fun conspiracy theories.