From Taylor Swift's Birthday Bash to Lauren Conrad's Christmas Décor, the Best Celeb Instagrams of the Weekend

Instagram/taylorswift; Instagram/laurenconrad
Rita Kokshanian
Dec 15, 2014

The holiday season is upon us and the stars are getting in the festive spirit! From parties to Christmas décor, celebrities took to Instagram this weekend to show off how they're spreading seasonal cheer. Taylor Swift celebrated her 25th birthday in high style (and with quite a few celebrity friends), capping off the night by blowing out her candles in front of her tree, while Lauren Conrad decked the halls with pretty vintage ornaments. Take a look at our 10 favorite celebrity Instagrams from the weekend below!

 

1. Madonna 

Can't touch this! #olga #unapologeticdog

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

2. Kim Kardashian

She's ready!

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

3. Anna Kendrick 

Happy Holidays to you and yours, much love from Anna and James. #ChristmasCardVibes #JunketFatigue 🎄🎁

A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

 

4. Naomi Campbell 

More from the @Burberry SS15 campaign with @officialjdunn XN @mariotestino

A photo posted by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on

 

5. Demi Lovato

Goodbye London... ✈️🇬🇧❤️

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

 

6. Taylor Swift 

When you're making a wish, but you already have all you really need standing around you.

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

 

7. Gisele Bündchen

 

8. Lauren Conrad

It's beginning to look a lot like 🎄...

A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

 

9. Kate Hudson

Sunday ❤️ #lifers #kidsparty @iamsarafoster @jenmeyerjewelry

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

 

10. Chrissy Teigen

Christmas card! @kellyosbourne @simon_huck happy holiday times!!

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

 

RELATED: The Best Celebrity Instagrams From Last Week

