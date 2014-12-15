From Taylor Swift's Birthday Bash to Lauren Conrad's Christmas Décor, the Best Celeb Instagrams of the Weekend

Instagram/taylorswift; Instagram/laurenconrad
The holiday season is upon us and the stars are getting in the festive spirit! From parties to Christmas décor, celebrities took to Instagram this weekend to show off how they're spreading seasonal cheer. Taylor Swift celebrated her 25th birthday in high style (and with quite a few celebrity friends), capping off the night by blowing out her candles in front of her tree, while Lauren Conrad decked the halls with pretty vintage ornaments. Take a look at our 10 favorite celebrity Instagrams from the weekend below!
1. Madonna
2. Kim Kardashian
3. Anna Kendrick
4. Naomi Campbell
5. Demi Lovato
6. Taylor Swift
7. Gisele Bündchen
8. Lauren Conrad
9. Kate Hudson
10. Chrissy Teigen