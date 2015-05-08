Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" Music Video is Her Most Star-Studded Yet

It's no secret that Taylor Swift has quite the impressive group of celeb BFFs. From fashion shows to quiet nights in, the singer always has one of them by her side, and more often than not documents their adventures on Instagram. So it should come as no surprise that for her next music video, Swift has enlisted the help of a few of her pals.

The "Shake It Off" singer began teasing the music video for her next single, "Bad Blood," with movie poster-style Instagrams on Thursday. The first featured Swift herself as Catastrophe (above), her character in the video. Later the same day she posted the second, which shows Lily Aldridge as Frostbyte. On Friday morning, Swift revealed that Zendaya will be in the "Bad Blood" music video as well by posting a third poster that features the singer posing with a knife as Cut-Throat. Hayley Williams will also appear as the Crimson Curse.

We'll find out this month if any more of Swift's famous BFFs will star alongside the trio in the music video. See the posters below, and tune in to the Billboard Music Awards on May 17 to catch the world premiere of "Bad Blood."

Meet Frostbyte. @lilyaldridge #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 7, 2015 at 1:58pm PDT

Meet Cut-Throat. @Zendaya #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 8, 2015 at 6:19am PDT

Meet The Crimson Curse. @yelyahwilliams #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 8, 2015 at 12:58pm PDT

