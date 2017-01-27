Taylor Swift and Zayn's Fifty Shades Music Video Is Here and Completely Intoxicating

The wait is over! It's been more than a month since Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik surprised us with "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"—their sultry collab off the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack—and the music video is here. After plenty of teasing, the video finally premiered at midnight Friday morning, and it's been raking the views in ever since.

In a moody, back-lit world of the video (above, the pop star pair deals with the agony of being apart despite being in the same hotel. E! reports that the video, by Grant Singer, was shot at London's historic St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel. The famous hotel provides the perfect backdrop for angsty hallway-pacing and moments of yearning portrayed by Swift, who vacillates between writhing seductively and thrashing pillows on a luxurious bed. The singers never actually touch in the four-minute clip, which is probably no accident. Malik has been linked to Swift's A-list bestie Gigi Hadid for more than a year.

"I don't wanna live forever, 'cause I know I'll be living in vain," each half of the pair croons in a single already taking over the charts. "And I don't wanna fit wherever, I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home."

The song is one of many featured on the star-studded Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, which also includes tracks by John Legend, Sia, Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj.

The soundrack will be available ($13; amazon.com) the same day as the movie, which steams up theaters on Feb. 10.