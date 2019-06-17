Taylor Swift Debuts Two Unexpected Hair Colors in Her New Music Video

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

This new Taylor Swift era isn't all pastel hearts and sparkly butterflies. Instead of her buttery blonde curls, the singer has experimented with pink and teal dip-dyed hair. She's even swapped her iconic classic red lipstick for bright fuchsia.

But, these aren't the only beauty changes Swift is making ahead of her seventh album release, Lover. She just dropped the music video for her new song "You Need to Calm Down," and it's full of unexpected hair and makeup looks we never thought we'd ever see on Swift. Before the video was released, the singer sent Swifties into full-on freakout mode by teasing it with the song's single art, a photo of her in a hot pink bikini with a back tattoo of a snake that transforms into a cluster of butterflies.

The video starts off with Swift wearing that pink bikini while floating in a tube. It's a look that's very Elle Woods from Legally Blonde. Then, it moves into her bedroom where her curls are pinned up and she's wearing bright blue eyeshadow. Old Taylor? I don't know her. This scene is reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn's character Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Swift's most shocking beauty look comes when she goes outside. She walks around her trailer park spilling tea (with the Queer Eye cast, natch) and chilling with the rest of her celeb neighbors while wearing rainbow hair with bangs styled in a French roll. It's Swift's most surprising hairstyle yet, and while it does kind of remind us of My Little Pony, the multicolor hair could be a nod to the Pride Flag. In this new Swift era, the singer has been more open about her political and social views, including her position as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, which is the underlying meaning of "You Need to Calm Down."

As if rainbow hair wasn't exciting enough, Swift tries another dip-dye color, because why not? When she and Katy Perry make up in the video, Swift coordinated the ends of her hair with the red French fry box she's wearing.

You can see all of Swift's surprising hair looks by watching the full video below:

This new Swift era has just began and it's already full of surprises. Who knows what beauty look the singer is going to try next.