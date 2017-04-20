Taylor Swift Gives the Best Pep Talks, Just Ask Ed Sheeran

In case you needed further proof that Taylor Swift is a fierce friend, the singer penned an essay about her BFF Ed Sheeran for the TIME 100 list of influential people, and she praises Sheeran like only she can.

“He is protected by an impenetrable and ever-present armor of enthusiasm that has helped him endure any setback, letdown, or underestimation. His reaction to any idea that fails is to almost immediately come up with a new one. He’s like a fighter who pops back up on his feet before you even noticed he’d been knocked down,” she wrote.

OH MY GOD OKAY ITS HAPPENING EVERYBODY STAY CALM A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 6, 2017 at 3:55am PST

She remembers a time when the “Shape of You” singer was down on himself, and it only took a few words from Swift to get him back on his feet. “A few years ago, in a rare moment of admitting feeling defeated, Ed said to me, ‘I’m never going to win a Grammy.’ Yes, you are, I said. You’re going to sweep the whole thing one of these years,” she wrote.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“It was a few weeks later when he met me in a dance-shoe store in London, where I was picking out rehearsal outfits, and he said, ‘You have to hear this.’ It was a song he’d just finished called ‘Thinking Out Loud,’ which went on to win Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2016.”

Read her full essay over at time.com for even more gushing praise from one Grammy winner to another.