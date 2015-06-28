Taylor Swift Wows London with Mega Girl Squad: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and More!

Taylor Swift is out to rule the world and with her fabulous girl squad beside her! Ok, so maybe she was just taking on London last night, giving one hell of a show for her 1989 tour at historic Hyde Park, but the effect was stunning all the same. And as with her other tour stops along the way, when she'd bring along a couple of her famous gal pals, Swift was in a "girls rule" kind of mindset. Only this time, the award-winning musician, brought along her best crew yet, including Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Serena Williams (taking time away from the Wimbledon courts presumably—the tournament starts tomorrow!), Martha Hunt and Karlie Kloss.

With all those model gams, surely the girls held the sold-out audience's rapt attention. And to iron things home, local Londoner Delevingne took to waving the good ol' Union Jack flag.

The squad in London. @caradelevingne @kendalljenner @gigihadid @marhunt @serenawilliams @karliekloss A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 27, 2015 at 5:18pm PDT

It looked like a party onstage.

somehow, this picture captures the spirit of last night perfectly. 👌🏻 #1989TourLondon 🇬🇧❤️ A photo posted by @karliekloss on Jun 28, 2015 at 5:03am PDT

Backstage, more stars aligned as Swift posed with Kloss and Emma Watson backstage.

Love these girls. Amazing job tonight Tay. Xo A photo posted by sydney (@sydneysierota) on Jun 27, 2015 at 6:21pm PDT

Kloss caught the pack earlier in the day when the sun was still shining.

❤️ A photo posted by @karliekloss on Jun 27, 2015 at 6:23pm PDT

And if you were still questioning girl squad power, see Swift's 65,000+ fans who showed up to fill the verdant park as far as the eye can see.

The crowd of 65,000 that went on forever, as far as I could see in each direction... Hyde Park. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 28, 2015 at 4:27am PDT

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris are the Highest Paid Celebrity Couple