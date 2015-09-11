Taylor Swift Just Added an Emmy to Her Awards Collection

Taylor Swift is having one heck of a week. In addition to overtaking Kim Kardashian as the most followed celebrity on Instagram and earning a place on Fortune's 2015 Most Powerful Women list, the 25-year-old singer just nabbed an Emmy for original interactive program for her AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience. Swift starred in and served as executive producer on the project which allowed fans to explore the set of her music video for "Bad Blood" with 360-degree cameras.

The best part? Swift had zero idea she won until she saw the news in a tweet, and proceeded to celebrate before our very eyes:

The Grammy winner is among a flock of the early winners announced ahead of the Sept. 20 awards show; other honorees include Jimmy Fallon (in the social TV experience category) and Katy Perry's costume designers from her Super Bowl halftime show (in the outstanding costumes for a variety program or a special category). This means Swift is now officially in the running for an EGOT—all she needs now is an Oscar and a Tony!

See the full list of juried award winners on emmys.com and watch the 67th Emmy Awards Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

