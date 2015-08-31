Watch Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" Music Video 

Now that's how you start an award show. The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off with a bang on Sunday night when Taylor Swift debuted the music video for her newest single, "Wildest Dreams," during the preshow. And we have to say, this may be one of her best music videos yet. 

The singer teased the video on her Instagram the week before, and the full version definitely lived up to the hype. Just like the rest of her music videos, "Wildest Dreams" featured a hunky co-star for Swift—in this case, Scott Eastwood. In the Joseph Khan-directed short, Swift and Eastwood are actors on the set of a movie in Africa. Between shots of the gorgeous landscape and wildlife, we see the ups and downs of their relationship. And, of course, there's no shortage of gorgeous outfit changes for the songstress, who wears a brunette wig throughout the videoWatch it now below:

 

 

