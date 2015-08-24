Watch Taylor Swift's Sneak Peek of Her New "Wildest Dreams" Music Video

Taylor Swift just sent her fans into a tizzy and it's not just because of the latest celeb cameo for her 1989 concert tour. The singer dropped a preview of her newest music video, for the song "Wildest Dreams," on Twitter and Instagram and announced that the full version will debut at this Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards pre-show.

"Wildest Dreams music video preview. VMA night. Get ready. #WildestDreamsMusicVideo," she wrote. The clip is only 15 seconds long, but it features shots of wildlife (including a running horse, trotting zebras, and a bird flapping its wings) and a close-up of an eye (that looks like one of Swift's baby blues). We also get a glimpse of Swift cuddling with hunky man. Who's excited?! Watch the teaser here:

Wildest Dreams music video preview. VMA night. Get ready. #WildestDreamsMusicVideo A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2015 at 7:46pm PDT

This is Swift's fifth single off her hit album 1989. In an interview with NPR, the Grammy winner said that the song reflects how she currently approaches relationships. "If I meet someone who I feel I have a connection with, the first thought I have is: 'When this ends, I hope it ends well. I hope you remember me well,'" she said. "Which is not anything close to the way I used to think about relationships. It's the realization that it's the anomaly if something works out; it's not a given."

Swift is up for nine Moonman awards at Sunday's VMAs, which will air live from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on MTV, Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

