As if Taylor Swift could be more on a groove. Swift brought some white-hot fashion cred to the 2015 Billboard Music Awards tonight in a sparkly Balmain jumpsuit. Not only was the look a head-turner, but Swift has plenty more up her sleeveless look. There's the premiere of her the video for her single "Bad Blood" for starters, and oh, was that new boyfriend Calvin Harris also on the carpet? The new couple entered separately but surely things will, er, heat up during the night.

PHOTOS: See All the Hottest Looks from the 2015 Billboard Music Awards