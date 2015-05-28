Taylor Swift Dishes on Wedding Dress Shopping (For Her BFF, That Is): "It Was the Best Day Ever"

The following post originally appeared on PEOPLE. To read more stories like this, visit people.com.

Taylor Swift was on the hunt for a wedding dress this week—but before you start putting together your Swift wedding scrapbook, hang tight: she was doing maid of honor duties for her best friend.

The "Bad Blood" singer, 25, hit up Reem Acra's New York City showroom Tuesday with childhood pal Britany Maack, who tapped Swift for the gig back in February with a sweet note.

"I've never been a maid of honor before. This is my first time, and it's really, really important to me because this is my best friend, who I've known since I was born. And she's marrying someone I've known since I was 4," Swift told PEOPLE at the Keds #1989STYLE event (she's partnered with the brand for a line inspired by her current international tour) in N.Y.C. Wednesday.

The pair decided to search at Reem Acra "because that's one of her (and my) favorite designers," Swift says. "Reem does the most amazing bridal designs, and Brittany and I were looking through Vogue, and she pointed to this one gown, and I was like, 'I wonder if we could go to the showroom…'"

Because she's the ultimate BFF, the singer—who's enjoying some time between stops on her 1989 World Tour—made a couple calls. "And sure enough, it was the best day ever. It was so amazing."

