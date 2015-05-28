Taylor Swift Steps Out In N.Y.C. Wearing Sarah Jessica Parker's Shoes

Another day, another great street-style look from Taylor Swift.

While heading off to the Keds #1989STYLE event in N.Y.C. to promote a new sneaker collection inspired by her world tour, the singer stepped out in, what else, matching separates—but it was her bright blue SJP Collection shoes that really caught our eye. Dressed in a structured white top and matching shorts, Swift added a pop of color to her summery all-white ensemble with Sarah Jessica Parker's Fawn heels in turquoise ($350, zappos.com).

But her outfit wasn't the only thing Swift kept neutral. Her iconic red lip was notably absent too. Considering how the singer sticks to what she loves, however, we imagine she won't ditch this signature look for long.

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris Step Out Hand-in-Hand for Date Night in N.Y.C.