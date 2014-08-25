Taylor Swift Wears a Onesie to the MTV Video Music Awards

She's got a penchant for crop tops and has been known to leave the gym looking nothing short of glam, so it's no surprise that Taylor Swift turned heads once again with her look, this time at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. But it wasn't a sweeping floor length gown that stole the show--instead, Swift showed off her flawless gams in a blue alphabet-printed playsuit by Mary Katrantzou.

Her (extremely) leggy look was complimented by sky high heels, loose waves, her signature red lip, and turquoise eyeliner that matched her outfit. She later took the stage (and stole the show for a second time) during her performance of her new single, "Shake It Off " in a shimmery pair of shorts with matching crop top.

