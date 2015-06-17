Taylor Swift Wears a Harness and Shocks the Internet 

This definitely isn't a look we're used to seeing Taylor Swift wear. Yesterday, the singer stepped out in Los Angeles with pal Selena Gomez wearing a graphic tank under a leather harness. And while a harness per se isn't so shocking, as the resident queen of matching separates and preppy-meets-trendy pieces, it was certainly an unusual choice for the singer. But it wasn't just her surprising accessory that had people talking. Apparently she wore the harness backwards—something that fans were quick to comment about on Tumblr.

RELATED: Pull a Taylor Swift and Rock a Matching Top-and-Skirt Set

As Swift often does, she quickly responded to set the record straight. "I think you’re ignoring a really important point here… That my harness and I are always ready for a zip line/rock climbing," she wrote on her Tumblr page. "Ask yourself.. Are you ready for extreme adventure should it present itself? HARNESS LIFE 2015."

So there you have it. Sounds like Swift is ready for anything—just ask her "Bad Blood" alter ego, Catastrophe.

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift's Best Street Style Looks