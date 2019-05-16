Taylor Swift's Answer About Whether or Not She Washes Her Legs in the Shower Is Causing Twitter Drama

Last week, a Twitter poll asking if people washed their legs in the shower divided the internet more than a season 8 episode of Game of Thrones, and went so viral that the question was debated on the Today Show — and now, even Taylor Swift has weighed in.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, the singer was asked if she washes her legs in the shower, and her answer has people confused, to say the least.

"I do because when you shave your legs, the shaving cream is like soap, right?" she told DeGeneres. "So that counts? Good. I'm on the right side of history then."

Suffice to say, people were pretty confused by her response. Does she shave her legs everyday? Is shaving cream really "like soap"?

Taylor Swift said “shaving cream is basically soap” so as long as she shaves her legs, she doesn’t need to wash them in the shower pic.twitter.com/jAXoONogSr — Not Ariana (@__arixnnec) May 15, 2019

Ellen asked Taylor Swift if she washes her legs and she said “yeah because when you shave, shaving cream is soap” I’m- pic.twitter.com/icFZT4dxsP — immorTAL (@nicetal2) May 15, 2019

Taylor Swift said on Ellen that she doesn’t wash her legs.



Taylor: “I do bc when you shave your legs, the shaving cream is like soap right?”



Ellen: It is



WHAT?!? ...even their millionaires MY GOD pic.twitter.com/NJ4V5yuH8p — Candis R McLean (@CandisRMcLean) May 15, 2019

How the hell do u not wash ur legs in the shower??? Huh?? U just stop after ur butt and that’s it?? Taylor Swift said she don’t wash her legs but she shaves them girl that is not the same thing wtf — leila (@Le_Medzz) May 15, 2019

The biggest difference between me and Taylor Swift is not that she's a super talented star. It's that she shaves her legs every day, and I shave my legs like...four times a year. — Katherine Silva (@ktsilva) May 15, 2019

As if the internet needed more reasons to be divided over Taylor Swift.

We'll let you be the judge of whether or not shaving cream counts as soap.