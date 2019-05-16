Taylor Swift's Answer About Whether or Not She Washes Her Legs in the Shower Is Causing Twitter Drama
Have you ever read a more 2019 headline?
Last week, a Twitter poll asking if people washed their legs in the shower divided the internet more than a season 8 episode of Game of Thrones, and went so viral that the question was debated on the Today Show — and now, even Taylor Swift has weighed in.
During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, the singer was asked if she washes her legs in the shower, and her answer has people confused, to say the least.
"I do because when you shave your legs, the shaving cream is like soap, right?" she told DeGeneres. "So that counts? Good. I'm on the right side of history then."
Suffice to say, people were pretty confused by her response. Does she shave her legs everyday? Is shaving cream really "like soap"?
As if the internet needed more reasons to be divided over Taylor Swift.
We'll let you be the judge of whether or not shaving cream counts as soap.