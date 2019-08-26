Did Taylor Swift Just Debut a Red Carpet Leotard at the VMAs?

In 2009, Taylor Swift sang in her SNL monologue, "I like glitter and sparkly dresses." Ten years later, not much has changed.

The 29-year-old hit the VMAs red carpet in what appears to be a sparkly, Barbie pink leotard topped with an equally sparkly blazer dress and thigh-high black boots (also sparkly — she's nothing if not consistent) all by Versace. The singer walked the carpet minus her boyfriend of almost three years, Joe Alwyn, though it's not uncommon for Swift to forgo dates on the red carpet.

Image zoom Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

On Friday, Swift dropped her latest album, Lover, which has more than a few references to her current beau. "Lover" raised a few eyebrows with its lyrics about vows and things "borrowed" and things "blue," with many fans speculating that Swift had up and gotten married to Alwyn without telling any of us. The most obvious nod to Joe, however, is "London Boy," which, well, isn't all that hard to decode from the title.

But the album wasn't solely dedicated to her actor boyfriend. Swift also sang about LGBTQ rights, sexism, and her mother's battle with cancer.

Since the beginning of her romance with Alwyn, Taylor has kept her relationship as far away from the public eye as possible (considering how her love life has been used as a feeding ground for tabloids in the past, it makes sense). In fact, it was rumored that the two had been seeing each other for months before word got out that they were together.

Both parties also decline to speak about one another in interviews, preferring to focus on their work. Considering how much of her heart Taylor puts forth in her lyrics, fans can hardly find room to complain.

Tonight, Swift will open the show with a performance that will likely be filled with rainbows and butterflies and probably some tie-dye or glitter, if her Lover aesthetic is anything to go by. Her videos for "ME!" and "You Need to Calm Down" were also nominated for various awards, including a Video of the Year nomination for the latter.

We have a feeling that the performance will be hard to forget (unlike some people ...).