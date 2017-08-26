Taylor Swift's Face Is Coming to a UPS Truck Near You

taylorswift / Instagram

Surprise! Next time you get a package from UPS, Taylor Swift's face might be on the side of the truck. Yup, thanks to the pop star's new partnership with the delivery company, her visage will be making a cameo on trucks in several cities.

This new collab is part of 27-year-old singer's promotional efforts for her upcoming album, Reputation, and it's certainly a unique approach. The first trucks will be out and about this weekend in New York City, Nashville, and Atlanta, so keep your eye out for a "Swift" delivery!

In addition to the Swiftie UPS trucks, the delivery company is also running a contest to send several lucky fans to upcoming T. Swift concerts, and there are many other cool prizes, as well.

Excited to be the Official Delivery Partner of Taylor Swift’s new album! Look for #TaylorSwiftDelivery trucks: https://t.co/1hg8OX1xWu pic.twitter.com/ThNrhIEet7 — UPS (@UPS) August 25, 2017

Oh, but that's not all! The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer is also the star of UPS's latest commercial. In the short clip, Swift is packing up a box as her song plays in the background, and right at the end, she gives the camera a creepy smirk. Check it out:

RELATED: Taylor Swift's New Music Video Will Premiere During the Katy Perry-Hosted VMAs

We're definitely on board for Swift's non-traditional marketing methods.