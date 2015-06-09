Taylor Swift Tweets a Photo of Calvin Harris for the First Time

There's no denying the fact that Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris are one good looking couple (just check out their cutest moments from the 2015 Billboard Music Awards for proof), but they also seem to get along well with each other's friends.

Gigi Hadid shared a black-and-white photo on her Instagram account in honor of yesterday's National Best Friends Day, which shows the model hanging out with Harris and Karlie Kloss. She captioned the snap: "There's not a picture that could fit in everyone that I appreciate, but this post is dedicated to all the friends that light up my life—you know who you are. I'm the luckiiesssttttt #nationalbestfriendsday."

Shortly after it was posted, Swift tweeted a message to her fans that linked back to the happy snap, noting that she was the one who indeed took the BFF picture. "I took a photo of my favorite people--they were laughing so hard, the lens couldn't capture it fast enough," the singer wrote. This marks the first time the singer has shared a photo of her Scottish beau, and we hope there's more to come in the future.

Check out the photo and Taylor's tweet below.

