The Internet Is Coming to Taylor Swift's Defense After an Alt-Right Troll Tweeted About Her Egg Count
Word to the wise: Never reduce a woman to her reproductive parts.
Taylor Swift fans are fervent, sure, but nothing truly brings a community together like a man whittling a successful woman down to her reproductive parts.
On Monday night, far-right Canadian Youtuber known for “his promotion of scientific racism and eugenics," according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, wrote, “I can’t believe Taylor Swift is about to turn 30 — she still looks so young! It’s strange to think that 90% of her eggs are already gone — 97% by the time she turns 40 — so I hope she thinks about having kids before it’s too late! She’d be a fun mom. :).”
Understandably, the Twitter factions rioted in the comments. And, let me tell you, the burns were sick.
Honestly, if you somehow can’t come to your own realization that posting about a woman’s egg count is a bad and very gross idea, maybe consider the fallout?