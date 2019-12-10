The Internet Is Coming to Taylor Swift's Defense After an Alt-Right Troll Tweeted About Her Egg Count

Taylor Swift fans are fervent, sure, but nothing truly brings a community together like a man whittling a successful woman down to her reproductive parts.

On Monday night, far-right Canadian Youtuber known for “his promotion of scientific racism and eugenics," according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, wrote, “I can’t believe Taylor Swift is about to turn 30 — she still looks so young! It’s strange to think that 90% of her eggs are already gone — 97% by the time she turns 40 — so I hope she thinks about having kids before it’s too late! She’d be a fun mom. :).”

Understandably, the Twitter factions rioted in the comments. And, let me tell you, the burns were sick.

Congratulations this is the worst thing I’ve ever seen — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) December 10, 2019

I can’t believe Stefan Molyneux is 53 years old - he looks a lot older!

It’s strange to think that 97% of his hair is already gone - he only had 90% when he turned 50- so I hope he thinks about having a hair transplant before it’s too late!

It’d be nice to see him with some hair — steph (@steph17712728) December 10, 2019

<looks at hugely successful creative artist and businesswoman>



“Such a shame this barely sentient walking womb hasn’t whelped offspring, at age 30 she’s over twice the nubile age”https://t.co/phB5Q0MGeX https://t.co/Hl7eUzgPIO — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) December 10, 2019

Just incredible to me how naïve I was 30 seconds ago when I thought this was the creepiest thing I'd see about eggs today. https://t.co/l8epw5mVYC — Alfred Jarry (@AradHack) December 10, 2019

you look like a big fuckin egg tbh — Gav Murphy (@cymrogav) December 10, 2019

How many skin suits do you have in your crawl space — Rob Sheridan, holiday enjoyer (@rob_sheridan) December 10, 2019

Honestly, if you somehow can’t come to your own realization that posting about a woman’s egg count is a bad and very gross idea, maybe consider the fallout?