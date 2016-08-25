Taylor Swift Turns Heads in Two Ab-Baring Looks in One Day in N.Y.C.

It looks like “shaking it off” is doing some favors to Taylor Swift’s toned midriff. The pop superstar was spotted out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday in two hot looks that showed off her incredible abs.

Swift started the day with a workout in the Big Apple, opting for a distressed red cropped tee and black Alo Yoga high-waist moto leggings ($114; nordstrom.com) to hit the gym. The star looked fierce with a matching red lip, retro Woody's Barcelona sunnies ($152; woodysbarcelona.com), and a black crossbody bag.

Jackson Lee/Splash News

Later in the day, the 26-year-old looked like a ray of sunshine in a Lovers + Friends yellow lace crop top ($120; revolve.com) and miniskirt ($140; revolve.com), adding a pop of contrasting color with her bright pink lip. Swift pushed her blonde fringe to the side, accessorizing with a black jacket, pink shoulder bag, and gray sandals with a chunky heel.

Jackson Lee/Splash News

The “Blank Space” singer met up with her friend Todrick Hall for dinner in the fun two-piece ensemble, as her movie star beau Tom Hiddleston films Thor: Ragnarok in Australia.

Showing off her incredible abs will truly never go out of style.