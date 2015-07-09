Taylor Swift Gives a Fan the Best Prom Fashion Advice on Tumblr 

Taylor Swift is on a roll. After donating $50,000 to an 11-year-old fan battling cancer, the star is now lending her fashion expertise to one very lucky Tumblr follower.

After trying to decide whether to wear a tie or a bow tie to his prom, Tumblr user swiftromantics took to the social media platform to ask Swift what she thought. Because Taylor is Taylor and loves to interact with her fans, she responded: "I like the tie but honestly both are great," Swift wrote. "I just feel like you look like a 50’s movie star in the bow tie, but more like a modern movie star in the tie. Depends on what vibe you’re wanting to convey but I’d say the tie. Great suit btw!"

Needless to say, he's going to have the best prom ever.

