Inside Taylor Swift's Fun, Star-Studded Baby Shower for BFF Jaime King

Who says a baby shower can't be fun for everyone? Certainly not Taylor Swift and her girl squad! Over the weekend the singer threw her BFF Jaime King one extraordinary bash to celebrate her pregnancy (she's expecting her second child with husband Kyle Newman). Of course, it helped that many members of Swift's famous girl gang were there, including Sarah Hyland, Hailee Steinfeld, Jessica Alba, Nina Dobrev, Emma Roberts, Karlie Kloss, Selma Blair, Joey King, Gigi Hadid, and Danielle, Este, and Alana Haim of the band Haim.

The party featured a photo booth with costumes for everyone to dress up in and Swift shared a few of the star-studded snaps on Instagram. She captioned one shot, "The whole team":

The whole team. @serayah @haimtheband @haileesteinfeld @therealsarahhyland @riiicecakes @gigihadid A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 14, 2015 at 3:31pm PDT

Baby shower/major throwdown for @jaime_king feat @gigihadid @babyhaim A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 14, 2015 at 3:27pm PDT

King, who wore colorful ruffled dress, clearly enjoyed being the belle of the ball. "The babes loving the baby," she captioned this photo:

The babes loving the baby @haileesteinfeld @kyle_newman @joeykingactress @bella_newman #bebeshowerawesomeness in @giambaparis makeup @bethanymccarty hair @bobbyeliot A photo posted by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on Jun 14, 2015 at 7:48pm PDT

Hyland posted a more serious photo of her with King that included a heartfelt caption about their friendship:

Swift, who is godmother to King's soon-to-arrive child, certainly knows how to throw a great baby shower!

