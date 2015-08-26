Taylor Swift May Have Said "I Love You" to Calvin Harris on Stage

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris's love story just keeps getting sweeter and sweeter. The two have not been shy about making their feelings for each other public, from date nights in N.Y.C. to Harris telling a radio station that Swift makes him "insanely happy." But their latest public display of affection may be the cutest yet.

For Swift's concert on Tuesday night, Harris, being the ever-supportive boyfriend that he is, was seated front row at the end of the singer's runway. Following the finale, where she wowed the crowd with "Shake It Off," Swift took a few bows at the end of her stage before looking in the direction of Harris and mouthing the words "I Love You." Was the singer showing her appreciation to her thousands of fans, or sending a special message to her boyfriend? Watch the video below and decide for yourself: http://tswiftnz.com/post/127540309658/taylor-said-i-love-you-to-calvin-harris-at-the-end

RELATED: See Ellen DeGeneres Upstage Taylor Swift in a Sparkling Body Suit