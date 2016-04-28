Taylor Swift Teased Calvin Harris and Rihanna’s New Single with Her Coachella Fashion

During the first weekend of Coachella, Taylor Swift shocked the Internet with the first look of her new bleach blonde hair in action, but it turns out we should have been focusing on something else entirely: her jacket! The star was giving us a major hint with her black bomber, emblazoned with a circular decal of a lightning strike.

While we thought that Swift was just embracing an edgier new look, it turns out that the design is actually the cover art for her boyfriend Calvin Harris’s new single with Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For.”

Harris took to Twitter to announce the new single on Wednesday, revealing that the track will drop on April 29, and now we have a first preview of the sure-to-be chart-topping new song.

“Lightning strikes every time she moves,” Rihanna sings on the track. “And everybody’s watching her, but she’s looking at you.”

#ThisIsWhatYouCameFor APRIL 29 ⚡️ A video posted by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) on Apr 28, 2016 at 10:00am PDT

RELATED: Taylor Swift Is the Ultimate Calvin Harris Fangirl in This Hilarious Instagram

Listen to the first preview of the single above, and prepare for Calvin Harris and Rihanna’s new collaboration to drop in just a few hours.