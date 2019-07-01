Here's Who's on Taylor Swift's Side in the Scooter Braun Drama — and Who Isn't

Seemingly overnight, some major drama broke out in the music world as Taylor Swift penned a public note accusing entertainment executive Scooter Braun of being a bully after he bought the rights to her music. Just as quickly as her letter gained traction online, Justin Bieber (a client of Braun's) weighed in, and other celebrities began taking sides.

Here's who's on team Taylor — and who isn't.

Cara Delevingne

One of the first to defend Taylor was Cara Delevingne, who called out Bieber for defending his manager, writing in the comments of his Instagram post, "I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions."

"As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened," she continued. "I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is. This issue that @taylorswift is talking out is about far more than a picture, and you know that. As you said, you haven’t spoken to her in years which means you definitely don’t understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try and learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story."

Cher

Taylor even got some support from the iconic Cher, who tweeted in response to the news, writing, "Unfortunately Can Relate 2 Having Millions Stolen, A FEW TIMES," and urging Taylor to keep her head held up.

Halsey

Halsey tweeted that "Taylor Swift is a huge reason why I always insisted to write my own music," and added that "She deserves to own the painstaking labor of the heart."

"She catapulted her stardom into the Milky Way, and it turns my guts that no matter how much power or success a woman has in this life, you are still susceptible to someone coming along and making you feel powerless out of spite," she wrote. "It speaks volumes how far we have to come in the music industry."

Martha Hunt

Model Martha Hunt (and noted member of the Swift Squad) tweeted to defend her friend, writing, "Taylor doesn’t deserve for someone who has constantly BULLIED her to OWN THE RIGHTS to her blood, sweat, + tears. It’s not the dark ages - artists shouldn’t be held down, and I couldn’t be prouder of my friend for standing up for what’s right. End of story."

Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall, a friend of Taylor's and an executive producer on her music video for her single "You Need to Calm Down," tweeted that although he used to be managed by Braun, he "left" the exec a long time ago.

"He is an evil person who's only concern is his wealth and feeding his disgusting ego," he wrote. "I believe he is homophobic & I know from his own mouth that he is not a Swift fan."

"I truly hope justice is served and that my friend’s music will fall into the hands of a better human," he added in a follow-up tweet.

Selena Gomez's mom

Mandy Teafey, Selena Gomez's mom, weighed in on Instagram, writing, "@Taylorswift I wish I could give you a big hug right now! Thank you for speaking out about this and teaching future young artist about protecting themselves. I don’t understand the pleasure of power plays to simply hurt people! To deny you the option to own your blood, sweat and tears, especially as a young women who shared growing up in front of the world, is heartbreaking!!

Hannah Brown

Even The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown took Taylor's side, tweeting, "oh heck no...don’t mess with our Queen Taylor."

Beyond that, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, and Adele have all unfollowed Braun on social media shortly Taylor's note.

On the flip side, however, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, who are both managed by Braun, stepped up to defend him.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

On Sunday night, Bieber posted a throwback Instagram photo of himself and Taylor and addressed her, writing, "Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you."

"As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations," he continued. "So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter."

Bieber's wife, Hailey, commented "Gentleman" on his post.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato took to her Instagram stories to defend Braun, calling him a "good man" and adding, "Please stop 'dragging' people or bullying them. There's enough hate in this world as it is."

Scott Borchetta

Scott Borchetta, the founder of Big Machine Label Group, also spoke out after Braun acquired Taylor's catalog of music from them.

In a post on the label's website, he denied Taylor's claims that Braun was bullying her.

“As to her comments about ‘being in tears or close to it’ anytime my new partner Scooter Braun’s name was brought up, I certainly never experienced that,” he wrote, adding that “Scooter has always been and will continue to be a supporter and honest custodian for Taylor and her music."

Yael Cohen Braun

Shortly after Taylor's Tumblr post, Yael Cohen Braun, Scooter Braun's wife, posted a message on Instagram defending her husband and captioning it, "@taylorswift, I’m here to talk privately anytime."

In the post, she alleged that Swift was given a notice about the deal, writing, "Your dad is a shareholder and was notified, and Borchetta personally told you this before it came out. So no, you didn't find out with the world."

(A rep for Taylor denied to People that her father was on the board of directors and said that he did not participate in the shareholder phone call about the deal.)

Cohen Braun also responded to the claims of her husband being a bully, writing, "Girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he's spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in."