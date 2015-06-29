Taylor Swift Might Headline the 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show—Who Do You Think Should Perform?

If the army of A-list models, actresses, singers, and Hollywood favorites that make up Taylor Swift’s posse indicates anything, it’s that the country-turned-pop singer sure has plenty of support. Take, for instance, the 55,000 fans that packed into a stadium for the Japanese kick-off of her 1989 world tour. That's stardom—and perhaps exactly why rumors are swirling that Swift is filling the blank space on her to-do list with two major words: Super Bowl.

Although unconfirmed, according to Radar Online, the NFL has offered the songstress the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of colorful pop diva Katy Perry and headline the 2016 Super Bowl halftime show. All of which got us thinking, what other stars could give Perry a run for her well-earned money? Vote in our poll below for who you would love to see take the stage next year.

RELATED: Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and More Rank Amongst Forbes Highest-Paid Celebs of 2015