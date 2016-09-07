Taylor Swift Steps Out Post-Breakup Looking Happy and Carefree in N.Y.C.

Taylor Swift, queen of shaking it off, is proving that laughter is the best medicine. On Tuesday, the same day news broke that Swift and Tom Hiddleston had called it quits, the songstress was spotted out in N.Y.C. with her head held high, showing no deviation from her gym routine despite the breakup news.

The pop star was seen looking carefree in another gym-ready look as she made her way down the sidewalk. Swift showed off her fit figure in a black tank top and grey patterned Under Armour leggings, ($65; footlocker.com), smiling cheerfully on the gray day.

TheImageDirect.com

The singer paired the look with bright yellow and orange Nike sneakers, a faded red sweatshirt tied around her waist, and a pair of patterned sunnies, letting her blonde hair curl naturally.

According to People, the breakup was “amicable” between the two A-listers, and Swift seems to be taking it well, continuing on with her parade of athleisure looks while she stays in her N.Y.C. apartment.

As we mourn the loss of #Hiddleswift, join us in taking a look back at their whirlwind 3-month romance.