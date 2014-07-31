Taylor Swift Stands Out from the Crowd in a Sheer Skater Dress

She's at it again! Taylor Swift turned the New York City pavement into a runway in another matching set, but this time with a twist. The singer wore a sheer, dotted Novis dress featuring an attached floral skater skirt layered over a matching cropped bustier top. Swift stood out in the boldly patterned ensemble while taking off from the gym, showing off her svelte frame in the elegant yet eclectic frock. To complete her look, she added metallic Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps, a bright blue Bulgari bag, and a swipe of cherry red lipstick.

