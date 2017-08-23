The Taylor Swift Snake Is Angry and Its Face Looks Like This

Never forget Monday, Aug. 21.

Just three days after Taylor Swift nearly broke the Internet with her social media blackout, the 27-year-old pop star is back with something to share.

She took to Instagram and Twitter to post a 10-second video. The clip only shows the tail of a reptilian creature or thing as it slowly moves around.

But what could this possibly mean? Though Swift updated her settings to hide all comments on Instagram, Swifties are losing their minds on Twitter as they count the seconds until they hear a new jam and propose several fan theories.

According to Buzzfeed, one faction of people—citing code on her website with Galactic phrases along with previous on-stage looks—have a theory that she’s dropping something in honor of Monday's solar eclipse.

For others, the first thing to come to mind is, well, the snake.

In July 2016, Kim Kardashian West shared to Snapchat recordings of Swift's phone conversation with Kim's husband, Kanye West regarding “Famous,” the song off Life of Pablo in which West kind of sort of comes for Swift and that Taylor was not happy about post release.

On the same day Kardashian took to Twitter to write, “Wait, it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?! They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!”

Could this be Swift’s direct response to the feud? Or could this possibly be a reference to her and Katy Perry’s longtime battle over the pop kingdom? Will we even get new music?

UPDATE: At 11:33 a.m. ET, Joseph Kahn, a frequent director of Taylor Swift's music videos (he helmed "Bad Blood" and "Wildest Dreams" among others) tweeted: "In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun."

Thirty minutes later, as of 12:14 p.m. Taylor and Kahn had yet to release an update about the sun blotting.

UPDATE 2: On Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. ET, Swift shared a follow-up clip of the same moving serpentine on Instagram.

UPDATE 3: On Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. ET, Swift shared yet another Instagram of the same snake, only this one was of the head. This reptile looks angry. Watch it lash out here:

The three videos side-by-side connect and make a fully formed snake on her Instagram page.

What does this all mean? Only time will tell, but something tells us we’ll have an answer in the near future.