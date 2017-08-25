Taylor Swift Is Now Selling Snake Merch Online

As Taylor Swift calls out the haters on her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," Swifties are able to curate a Reputation of their own with gear perfect for spilling the tea.

The "Bad Blood" hitmaker—who boldly embraced the snake motif after Kim Kardashian West subtly threw some shade with a tweet on National Snake Day—used the emblem to tease her new single, and, now, it's printed on her online shop's merchandise.

Fans of Tay can show their support with a $60 silver snake ring, encrusted with crystals, or try out the same piece in gold. If a less sparkly ode to T-Swift is more up your alley, check out the black hoodie, emblazoned with the slithering creature, for $75.

The star is also offering a range of Reputation-themed items, including T-shirts printed with her album cover, her face, or even the lyrics to "Look What You Made Me Do." 

We have a feeling that we will see the new snake merch all over Swift's girl squad, as a sign of solidarity. But, of course, that's just a hunch. 

