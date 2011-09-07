Taylor Swift Is a Siriano Fan, Bobbi Brown's Blog, and More!

1. Taylor Swift works a ruffled Christian Siriano gown in the ad for her fragrance, Wonderstruck. [MTVStyle]

2. The Middleton sisters' favorite makeup artist Bobbi Brown launched a blog! Check it out. [EverythingBobbi]

3. Juicy Couture's co-founders will debut a new line, Skaist-Taylor, in February 2012. [WWD]

4. Wish you could stick a Post-it note to your phone? There's an app for that! [iTunes]

5. Angelina Jolie teams up with chimpanzee researcher Jane Goodall in a new film, Jane's Journey. [People]

6. Nail lacquers take the stage in Chanel's short film, "Shade Parade." Too cute! [FashionEtc]