Taylor Swift Publicly Resurfaces to Sing at the Cafe Where She Was First Discovered

While she has widely stayed out of the public eye lately, selectively choosing her appearances, Taylor Swift reemerged for a sing-along at the Bluebird Cafe on Saturday night. She performed, downed some whiskey, and spoke a few words on record—something she avoided with the release of her Reputation album in November.

As she returned to her Nashville roots at the exact location where she was first discovered as a musician in the eighth grade, Tay Tay crashed her friend Craig Wiseman's set to perform a few of her most famous hits, including "Shake It Off" and "Love Story."

According to The Tennessean, Swift first addressed the crowd of 40 people while strumming her guitar, saying: "I wanted to say a big thank you to the Bluebird Cafe. I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists—this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer’s take on the songs they’ve put out into the world."

John Shearer

Before performing Little Big Town's "Better Man," Swift added: "When I would play writers' nights…I didn't have the experience of a writer writing something and then it going out into the world and you hearing it from someone else's perspective until recently."

Taylor Swift singing Shake It Off, one of her biggest hits at the place where she got discovered is the greatest thing I’ve seen today! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5P6sZJYG8w — nico (@taylorsnewrep) April 1, 2018

She continued, "Little Big Town gave me the opportunity to feel that way…to be at the Bluebird and play a song you've maybe heard on the radio. I will always be forever grateful to them for that."

In addition to her musical talents, guests were witness to the always poised singer taking back a couple of shots of whiskey with Wiseman, after hearing about how she consumed way too much Fireball at a Country Music Award's afterparty.

Watch Swift and Wiseman's antics in the clip above.