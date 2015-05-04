Taylor Swift Gave Us the Ultimate LBD Inspo Last Weekend

Most women are well acquainted with the sartorial powerhouse known as the little black dress. It can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion, and is on point in almost any social situation. Taylor Swift showed us how to do the LBD right this Saturday with well-chosen accessories that packed a punch. The standout piece, Swift's studded and monogrammed Louis Vuitton handbag from the house's Iconoclasts collaboration with Christian Louboutin, was balanced with otherwise simple accents--including black platforms, small stud earrings and a T-pendant--which is precisely why the look came together so effectively. On the cusp of embarking on her 1989 world tour, Swift is clearly ready to center stage.

Get the Look

Topshop dress, $75; tophop.com. Kate Spade letter necklace, $58; nordstrom.com. Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in True Red, $20; sephora.com. Givenchy nail polish in Carmin Escarpin 06; $23; sephora.com. Zara handbag, $80; zara.com. Steve Madden platforms, $75; nordstrom.com.

More LBDs

1. Whistles, $180; whistles.com.

2. French Connection, $188; frenchconnection.com.

3. Topshop, $75; topshop.com.

4. H&M, $50; hm.com.

5. T by Alexander Wang, $145; net-a-porter.com.

