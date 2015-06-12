Pull a Taylor Swift and Rock a Matching Top-and-Skirt Set

This summer's easiest outfit is already Taylor Swift's street style uniform. It used to be considered a fashion don't to match your separates, but not anymore. Plus, buying a set essentially gives you three outfits in one (you can wear the top and skirt separately and together). From muted shades to playful florals, we've rounded up six chic and affordable options that will make getting ready a cinch.

Courtesy

Forever 21 top, $18; forever21.com. Forever 21 skirt, $13; forever21.com

Courtesy

Zara top, $50; zara.com. Zara skirt, $80; zara.com

Courtesy

Missguided top, $30; missguidedus.com. Missguided skirt, $36; missguidedus.com

Courtesy

Whistles top, $172; asos.com. Whistles skirt, $253; asos.com

Courtesy

Topshop top, $65; topshop.com. Topshop skirt, $90; topshop.com

Courtesy

Loulou set, $96; pixiemarket.com

RELATED: Shop 12 Stylish Swimsuits—All Under $100