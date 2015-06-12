Pull a Taylor Swift and Rock a Matching Top-and-Skirt Set

Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart
Jun 12, 2015

This summer's easiest outfit is already Taylor Swift's street style uniform. It used to be considered a fashion don't to match your separates, but not anymore. Plus, buying a set essentially gives you three outfits in one (you can wear the top and skirt separately and together). From muted shades to playful florals, we've rounded up six chic and affordable options that will make getting ready a cinch.

Forever 21 top, $18; forever21.com. Forever 21 skirt, $13; forever21.com

Zara top, $50; zara.com. Zara skirt, $80; zara.com

Missguided top, $30; missguidedus.com. Missguided skirt, $36; missguidedus.com

Whistles top, $172; asos.com. Whistles skirt, $253; asos.com

Topshop top, $65; topshop.com. Topshop skirt, $90; topshop.com

Loulou set, $96; pixiemarket.com

