Taylor Swift Shares the Sweetest Video of Her Future Godchild and Jaime King

Taylor Swift is likely to be a very hands-on godmother to Jaime King's future son or daughter. The pop singer recently paid a visit to her expecting BFF, and took a special moment to visit with her future godchild.

On Mother's Day Swift posted an Instagram video of herself feeling her dear friend's baby bump. King says, "He is sticking his arm out for you!" as Swift excitedly laughs. (Does this mean King is expecting a boy?)

Swift's reaction of "That's amazing!" is precious and she adds a "Happy Mother's Day" at the end as it cuts to King's smiling face. What a lovely way to spend Mother's Day!

Checking up on these two:) @jaime_king A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 10, 2015 at 9:38pm PDT

RELATED: Taylor Swift Will Be Godmother to Jaime King's New Baby

King later reposted the video with the caption, "#Regram from our special visitor tonight @taylorswift – baby is ready to play with his God Mother. Like, NOW! Get ready Meredith and Olivia because this one is gonna wanna cuddle and dance alllll day with your mama! I love you so much Tay. Thank you.... Always x"

We can't wait to see how they celebrate Mother's Day next year!

PHOTOS: See All Of Taylor Swift's Dazzling 1989 World Tour Costumes