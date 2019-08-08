Taylor Swift’s Shag Haircut Is Back

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

This new Taylor Swift era has been full of surprises. In the beauty department, she's swapped her classic red lipstick for bright fuchsia, worn temporary bufferfly back tattoos, and even experimented with different hair colors for the first time ever.

While Swifties have been digging the singer's hot pink and pastel blue dip dye hair, Taylor couldn't stay away from one of her favorite hairstyles for too long. Today, Vogue revealed that Swift is the publication's September issue cover star, and the cover photo shows her stunning in a revival of her signature shag haircut.

Image zoom Inez and Vindooh/Vogue

RELATED: Taylor Swift Isn't Blonde Anymore

This shag is a modern update of the classic '70s cut. Styled by celebrity hairstylist Christiaan, Swift's cut has some face-framing layers for movement, feathered bangs, and tons of volume. Her blonde hair also looks lighter and more cool-toned than her typical buttery blonde shade. The belted denim jumpsuit she's styled in for the photo (right here for a cool $4,800 at Louis Vuitton) adds to the Debbie Harry vibe we're getting from her shag haircut.

Image zoom Inez and Vindooh/Vogue

While the bob has been the runaway haircut trend of 2019, Swift is sure to set off a storm of shags in the latter part of the year. In fact, the just-below-the-shoulder length, and choppy pieciness, is a great option for anyone who wants a fresh look while trying to grow out their early-2019 bob.

VIDEO: All the Sneaky Movie References in Taylor Swift's New Music Video

And when you look at it that way, the shag is perfectly positioned to be the bob's successor as the next big thing in hair. (Especially with the Swift seal of approval.)