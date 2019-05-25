Taylor Swift Had the Best Response to an Interview Question About Marriage and Kids

Taylor Swift will reach a major milestone when she turns 30 this year, but that doesn't mean she's ready to become a wife and mother just yet. For the time being, it appears as if the Grammy Award-winning musician is content with balancing her time between boyfriend Joe Alwyn, her girl squad, and three cats, Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button.

When asked if age 30 is a "turning point" in her life for kids and marriage during an interview with Germany's radio station RTL, Swift immediately shut down the sexist question. "I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30. So I'm not going to answer that question now," she replied.

Swifties praised Taylor for standing up for herself and calling out the double standard between the expectations set for men and women in their thirties. "She’ll get married and have kids if and when she wants to," commented one user. "Nobody is obligated to start a family in their 20s or whenever they hit a certain age. The media is ridiculous."

Another noted: "Taylor is living her life her way and this awesome!"

Despite her refusal to answer the interviewer's inquiry, Taylor did offer some insight on leaving her twenties behind and entering a new decade. "I hear others say that one in his thirties no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in my twenties," she noted. "And I can join in the observation that we are in our twenties looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes." Keep doing you, Taylor!