Taylor Swift's Fans Came at Sia With Accusations of Blackface

In the midst of Taylor Swift's comments about Scooter Braun's acquisition of Big Machine Records and the rights to her music, Sia offered a few words of support for the entrepreneur and talent manager. That rubbed a few of Swift's fans the wrong way, and in what looks like an act of retaliation, they posted photos of Sia in what appears to be blackface. According to Just Jared, the Australian performer didn't stand for it. She clarified with a tweet, saying that she had painted herself into a backdrop on set, a move she used before adopting large wigs to conceal her identity.

"For the swift fans trying to make out that I would ever do blackface please see this video. I was painting myself into the backdrop, it was a pre cursor [sic] to the wig…," Sia tweeted alongside a clip from YouTube.

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

RELATED: Scooter Braun's Wife Yael Cohen Says Taylor Swift Collects and Drops "Friends Like Wilted Flowers"

For the swift fans trying to make out that I would ever do blackface please see this video. I was painting myself into the backdrop, it was a pre cursor to the wig... https://t.co/6St0hWl1k1 — sia (@Sia) July 2, 2019

Earlier this week, Sia tweeted words of support for Braun, writing, "You're a good kind man @scooterbraun I hope this passes quickly. I love you keep going." This was after the announcement that Braun and his company, Ithaca Holdings, had purchased Swift's former record label (she moved to Republic Records and Universal Music Group) and controlled her back catalog. Swift called out his "incessant, manipulative bullying," though along with Sia, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato have voiced their support for Braun.

Scott Borchetta, the founder of Big Machine Label Group, also sided with Braun, saying that he believes Swift's music will be in safe hands.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Told Taylor Swift She Was "Crossing a Line" with the Scooter Braun Drama

"As to her comments about ‘being in tears or close to it’ anytime my new partner Scooter Braun’s name was brought up, I certainly never experienced that," he wrote on the label's website. "Scooter has always been and will continue to be a supporter and honest custodian for Taylor and her music."

Halsey, Katy Perry, Cher, and Iggy Azalea, have thrown their support behind Swift. Subsequently, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, and Adele have all unfollowed Braun on social media.