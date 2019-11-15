Taylor Swift Accuses Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of Keeping Her From Performing Her Music

The drama between Taylor Swift and her ex-label boss Scott Borchetta and superstar music manager Scooter Braun is getting deeper and deeper. In a long note posted to Twitter, Swift explained that she can't perform her old songs — that would be the material that was originally recorded at Big Machine Records, which is now owned by Braun — because the two are preventing her from doing so. In addition to not being able to perform songs from the Old Taylor era and her Reputation phase (everything pre-Lover, to be exact), Taylor says she can't include any of that music in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Fans will recall that Swift is planning to re-record her entire catalog in 2020 so that she can retain ownership of her music. She has to wait until 2020 because of legal stipulations and her Tweet notes that performing at the American Music Awards, where she'll be receiving the Artist of the Decade Award, is a breach of contract.

Pitchfork adds that "Borchetta told her representatives that they will allow her to use her music only if she agrees to stop talking about him or Braun and also agrees not to re-record the material in 2020."

In her tweet, Swift asks that her fans make their voices heard. If they want to hear her perform her own material, they'll have to act. Her tweet reads, "Don't know what else to do," though the attached photos illuminate the situation much more clearly.

"Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this," she posted. "Scooter also manages several artists who I really believe care about other artists and their work. Please ask them for help with this — I'm hoping that maybe they can talk some sense into the men who are exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote."

Swift puts the whole situation in simpler terms: "Be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished."

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Fans are ready to fight for their fearless leader, which is evident in the tidal wave of support that's coming in for Swift.

Variety reports that Big Machine is refusing to license Swift's songs for a planned Netflix documentary that has been in production for more than three years. Swift's tweet is the first mention of this project though, she told fans that these weren't the exact circumstances she wanted when breaking the news. "This isn't the way I had planned on telling you this," she wrote.