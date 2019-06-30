Taylor Swift Accuses Scooter Braun of Being a Bully After He Buys the Rights to Her Music

Taylor Swift is living her worst nightmare: music producer Scooter Braun is the official owner of her masters.

Braun — who has allegedly bullied Swift throughout her career — has acquired her former record label, Scott Borchetta's Big Machine, and, now has control over her entire music catalog.

On Sunday, the singer took to Tumblr to express her disappointment over the reported $300 million deal in a heartbreaking letter, in which she not only accused Braun of "manipulative" and a "bully," but also called out Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber for their involvement with him.

"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future," Taylor began her lengthy post. "I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums."

She continued her message: "Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years."

Taylor gave concrete examples of his bully-like behavior. "Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it. (See photo)," she said in reference to a snap of Bieber video-chatting with Braun and West.

"Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked," Swift said, noting another instance. "Now Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."

She went on to label the acquisition her "worst case scenario," which is a pretty powerful statement.

"This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept," Taylor explained. "And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it."

"When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them," the 29-year-old revealed. "Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever."

Swift wrapped up her note with a warning to other young musicians about the dark realities of the industry. "Thankfully, I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create. Thankfully, I left my past in Scott’s hands and not my future. And hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation," she said. "You deserve to own the art you make."

It seems as if Taylor is ready to move forward while alerting fans of the release date of her highly-anticipated new album, Lover. "I will always be proud of my past work. But for a healthier option, Lover will be out August 23," she concluded, before signing off with "sad and grossed out" and a broken heart emoji.