Taylor Swift’s J. Mendel Dress: The Designer Sketch!

Taylor Swift walked the carpet at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday night in a pretty peach pleated cocktail dress with an illusion neckline by J. Mendel. The designer behind the label, Gilles Mendel, shared an exclusive sketch of the dress from his spring 2011 collection with InStyle (right), which captures the thought behind the look. The singer and new face of Cover Girl (check out her first commercial!) finished the look with Prada heels and Neil Lane jewelry. See the dress, from sketch to runway to red carpet, in the gallery.

