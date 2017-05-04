Taylor Swift Resurfaces on Instagram for the First Time in 2 Months

Lara Walsh
May 04, 2017 @ 9:45 am

With a slew of musicians releasing new music just in time for summer, one big question remains on our minds: Where in the world is Taylor Swift?

Now, 2016 was arguably the year of T-Swift—the country star-turned-pop princess's exclusive A-list girl squad and her high-profile romances with boyfriends Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston made her media fodder all last year. The past few months, however, have been a completely different story.

Except for resurfacing briefly to promote her Fifty Shades Darker collaboration "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," and share photos from her Super Bowl performance and a few social media messages for friends, the "Shake It Off" chart topper has been noticeably MIA, much to the confusion of dedicated Swifties.

The pop star's sudden reappearance on Instagram on Thursday after not being seen in public or posting on social media in two months unfortunately doesn't give us much insight into what she's been up to, as the star took to the app to promote gal pals HAIM and their new single "Want You Back," alongside a screenshot of the song paused at 13 seconds (Tay's favorite number).

"On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time," Swift captioned the shot. Overjoyed fans quickly flooded the comments sections with messages like, "She's alive!"

On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️❗️ @haimtheband

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

RELATED: Taylor Swift Gives the Best Pep Talks, Just Ask Ed Sheeran

Could our favorite love song hitmaker be working on the next 1989 in her absence? Here's hoping she comes out of hiding soon!

Show Transcript

