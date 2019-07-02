Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Refusing to Resolve Her Drama with Scooter Braun

The feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun is at a standstill, with no signs of a resolution in sight.

On Sunday, their drama reached an all-time high when the entertainment executive inked a $300 million deal to buy Swift's old record label, Big Machine, and, in turn, the rights the the pop star's past music. Swift addressed the news on Tumblr with a biting blog post, calling the acquisition her "worst case scenario" because of Braun's "incessant, manipulative bullying" throughout the years.

Celebrities took sides, and the situation got messy, to say the least. While Braun hasn't addressed Taylor's concerns on social media (aside from reposting friends' supportive messages on his Instagram Story), he has tried to reach her privately. But Taylor isn't ready to make peace, according to sources at The Blast.

Reportedly, on Monday morning, Braun tried to contact Swift through mutual friends to have a "mature and private" conversation about his "shock" to her reaction to the deal and explain to her the business aspects of the purchase. However, he failed to get in touch.

Variety reported a similar story, adding that "his attempts to reach Swift directly have so far been fruitless."

It's not so surprising that Taylor doesn't want to speak to Scooter — at least not for right now — considering what she said about him in the emotional letter she wrote on Sunday.

In her note, Taylor accused Braun of using his clients, including Justin Bieber and Kanye West, to publicly bully her.

This should resonate with ANY music fans, musicians, writers, artists, creatives, performers, producers. The importance of good management, fully understanding contractual obligations + getting all kinds of clued up on intellectual property rules and restrictions 😤 #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/bnm3XEUaFv — 💫 Jojo 💫 (@JoMeganH) June 30, 2019

"All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years," she said after first learning of the deal. "Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it. Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked."

“Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it,” she wrote. “This is my worst case scenario.”