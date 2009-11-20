Taylor Swift Really Is a Doll

First our December cover girl Taylor Swift went 3D, and now she has a range of dolls in her likeness! JAKKS Pacific has miniaturized country music's darling for a collection of dolls featuring outfits Swift has worn in her music videos and on the red carpet. The icing on the cake? Each doll sings a 30-second highlight of one of Swift's hit songsthe perfect stocking stuffer for any die-hard Taylor Swift fan.

Taylor Swift Dolls, $45 each; at amazon.com.

 Joyann King