Fans Think Taylor Swift Shaded Scooter Braun With a Single Lyric 

Fans who watched Amazon’s Prime Day Concert on Wednesday, July 10 were treated to a two-hour event featuring some of music’s biggest names, including Dua Lipa, SZA, Becky G, and, of course, Taylor Swift, who headlined the event. Swift’s set included her latest singles “You Need to Calm Down” and “ME!” along with earlier hits, such as “Welcome to New York,” “Delicate,” and “Shake It Off,” the last of which prompted some enthusiastic reactions from concertgoers and online viewers alike.

As Swift spoke-sang the bridge, she seemed to emphasize the words “liars and dirty dirty cheats of the world,” shouting them into the crowd — a detail that definitely did not go unnoticed, especially given the pop star’s recent feud with music producer Scooter Braun. If you were to ask fans on Twitter, it seems as though many are convinced the choice was a deliberate one to throw shade at Braun, who recently acquired her former label, Scott Borchetta's Big Machine.

“We all know what she meant,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another concluded: “@taylorswift13 literally just called Scooter out!!” Other viewers weighed in with aptly placed reaction gifs, and some simply expressed their support for the singer with the previously trending hashtag #WeStandWithTaylor.

SHE SCREAMED “THE LIARS AND THE DIRTY DIRTY CHEATS OF THE WORLD” SO AGGRESSIVELY, WOW STAN A POWERFUL BEAUTIFUL WOMAN #WeStandWithTaylor @taylorswift13 #PrimeDayConcert pic.twitter.com/MfWSYKmDFV — Amelia Saleta (@ASaleta) July 11, 2019

Omg the way she SCREAMED the “LIARS AND THE DIRTY DIRTY CHEATS OF THE WORLD” @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/d4H9dQVz6d — Amanda 🦋 has never met Taylor! 💓 (@amandakay__) July 11, 2019

LIARS AND DIRTY DIRTY CHEATS WE ALL KNOW WHAT SHE MEANT YESSSSSSSSSSS #PRIMEDAYCONCERT @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 — Paige! the Swiftie 🌈 (@swiftie_paige13) July 11, 2019

Taylor Swift ending Scott and 🛴, emphasizing

"THE LIARS AND THE DIRTY, DIRTY CHEATS OF THE WORLD" pic.twitter.com/OjTOCZQfkR — Martina stands with Taylor🌈 (@bee_yotch) July 11, 2019

SHE EMPHASIZED THE "LIARS AND DIRTY DIRTY CHEATS OF THE WORLD"



FUCK IS SCOOTER AND SCOTT STILL ALIVE????? #Primeday @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #PrimeDayConcert — chealsea (@swiftieharts) July 11, 2019

THE EMPHASIS ON THE LIARS AND THE DIRTY DIRTY CHEATS OF THE WORLD HAS ADDED 1000 YEARS TO MY LIFE THANK YOU MISS TAYLOR SWIFT #PRIMEDAY — Serena (@morganasluthor) July 11, 2019

You know Taylor Swift meant Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun when she sang about the liars and the dirty dirty cheats of the world. #PrimeDayConcert — Elie Fares (@eliefares) July 11, 2019

Given that Swift didn't mention Braun by name, it’s hard to know for sure whether this particular rendition of the song was meant for him. However, the singer has been suspected of referencing feuds in her music before, and her affinity for hidden easter eggs makes it all the more likely she had someone in mind when yelling those lyrics.

The ongoing drama between Swift and Braun started earlier this month when it was announced that the music exec had purchased her former label, and thus now owns the rights to her entire music catalog. Swift reacted to the announcement by penning a Tumblr post where she accused Braun of bullying her, and describing the recent events as her “worst case scenario.”

Swift's post quickly created a divide among celebs, many of whom have taken sides in the feud. Justin and Hailey Bieber, Demi Lovato, and other stars in Braun’s social circle have defended the music producer, while Cara Delevingne, Todrick Hall, and even Katy Perry have spoken out on behalf of Swift.

It was later reported that Braun has made an effort to reach out to Swift to discuss her post; Swift has allegedly not responded to his communication.