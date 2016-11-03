Of Course Taylor Swift Had a Star-Studded Post-CMA Awards Party

Classic Taylor Swift.

After making a surprise appearance at last night's Country Music Association Awards to present the Entertainer of the Year award to Garth Brooks while wearing a sexy Julien Macdonald gown that featured a thigh-high center slit and showed off her mile-long legs, the "Wildest Dreams" singer naturally hosted a star-studded after-party. The 26-year-old took to Instagram today to share several photos from the bash, and the guest list included country music heavyweights like Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, Elle King, and more.

"That post-show apartment hangggg," Swift captioned a fun group snap from the festivities.

That post-show apartment hangggg @kelseaballerini @elleking A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 3, 2016 at 2:31pm PDT

VIDEO: Taylor Swift's Style Transformation

She also shared a sweet 'gram of herself and Ballerini, who in turn put up a few pictures from the hangout.

Lol A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 3, 2016 at 2:32pm PDT

before the sweatpants and overuse of flash tats. A photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Nov 3, 2016 at 9:49am PDT

Earlier in the night, the pop superstar posted a snap of herself backstage with Little Big Town, whose hit song “Better Man” was recently revealed to have been written by Swift. "Congratulations on CMA Vocal Group of the Year and the #1 song on iTunes @littlebigtown," she wrote alongside this cute image.

Congratulations on CMA Vocal Group of the Year and the #1 song on iTunes @littlebigtown 💋💋💋💋 A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 3, 2016 at 1:45am PDT

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Revenge Bod Is on Point in a Sheer Cutout Gown at the CMAs

One thing's certain: Swift's squad never seems to stop growing.