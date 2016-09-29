Taylor Swift Proves Plaid Is a Neutral Stepping Out in Everyone's Go-To Fall Uniform

Welcome to New York, Taylor Swift!

The “Bad Blood” singer radiated nothing but good vibes in N.Y.C. on Wednesday when she stepped out in a casual fall ensemble.

Swift put her street style know-how to good use in a comfortable black, red, and white plaid shirt from Rails, coordinating her simple shirt with black skinny pants and a pair of black leather Gucci loafers ($630; bergdorfgoodman.com). Always ready to accessorize, the 26-year-old pop star topped off her look with a matching cross-body bag and a simple gold chain.

Recently single, Swift also debuted her new ‘do on the city streets: a tousled shag with piecey bangs. The singer’s subtle update marks her path toward post-breakup bliss and proves that Swift is focusing on herself—new do, new you, Tay!

Swift put her street style know-how to good use in a comfortable black, red, and white plaid shirt, coordinating her simple shirt with black skinny pants and a pair of black leather Gucci loafers. Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On Tuesday evening, she put her new look on display while out with brow queen and esteemed squad member, Cara Delevingne.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Shows Off Her Mile-Long Legs on a Girls' Night Out with Cara Delevingne

See more of Swift's best street style looks in the gallery now.