Taylor Swift Proves Plaid Is a Neutral Stepping Out in Everyone's Go-To Fall Uniform

Welcome to New York, Taylor Swift!
The “Bad Blood” singer radiated nothing but good vibes in N.Y.C. on Wednesday when she stepped out in a casual fall ensemble.
Swift put her street style know-how to good use in a comfortable black, red, and white plaid shirt from Rails, coordinating her simple shirt with black skinny pants and a pair of black leather Gucci loafers ($630; bergdorfgoodman.com). Always ready to accessorize, the 26-year-old pop star topped off her look with a matching cross-body bag and a simple gold chain.
Recently single, Swift also debuted her new ‘do on the city streets: a tousled shag with piecey bangs. The singer’s subtle update marks her path toward post-breakup bliss and proves that Swift is focusing on herself—new do, new you, Tay!
On Tuesday evening, she put her new look on display while out with brow queen and esteemed squad member, Cara Delevingne.
RELATED: Taylor Swift Shows Off Her Mile-Long Legs on a Girls' Night Out with Cara Delevingne
See more of Swift's best street style looks in the gallery now.